Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

