Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 14.0% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Microsoft worth $4,829,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

