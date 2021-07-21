Minter Network Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.14 million and $6,018.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143017 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,464,583,966 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,374,399 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.