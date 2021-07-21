Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.17% from the company’s previous close.
MIRO opened at $9.60 on Monday. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52.
About Miromatrix Medical
