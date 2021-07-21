MML Investors Services LLC Buys 777 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

