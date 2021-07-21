MML Investors Services LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $936.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,019.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.78 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Citigroup cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,219.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $50,934,982. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

