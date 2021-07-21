MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,903 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,891,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,176,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 193,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.