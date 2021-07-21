MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 56.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 128,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 48.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bunge by 274.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bunge by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 121.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.68. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

