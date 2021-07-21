Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 to $8.12. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,038.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.73.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. Also, Director Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and sold 420,262 shares worth $82,042,333. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

