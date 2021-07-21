ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.0939 on Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $117,087.63 and approximately $21,177.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013523 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00787255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

