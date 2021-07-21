Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 119,382 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $134,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

