Monavale Price Tops $370.75 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $370.75 or 0.01175718 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $13,660.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00361607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,339 coins and its circulating supply is 8,224 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

