Monetha (MTH) Price Reaches $0.0175

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $557,287.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013957 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00799130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

