Morgan Stanley Buys 112,383 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,533,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 344,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,647 shares of company stock worth $13,085,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

