Morgan Stanley Has $1.68 Billion Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,312,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,298,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Pfizer worth $1,677,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.52. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

