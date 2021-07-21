Morgan Stanley Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $175.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $163.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

