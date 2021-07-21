Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $974,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $281.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $202.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.