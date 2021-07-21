Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $97.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE MS opened at $92.32 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $264,248,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

