Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,229,356 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,285,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

