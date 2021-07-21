Morgan Stanley Raises Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target to $26.50

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $519.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Value by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Value by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Retail Value by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Retail Value by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.