Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Saipem has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY remained flat at $$4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

