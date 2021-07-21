Morgan Stanley Sells 2,132,155 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,072,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,457,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,943,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

