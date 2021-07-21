Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.57. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.