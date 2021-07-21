My DeFi Pet Trading 44.6% Higher This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00021387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00143621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,993.51 or 0.99547428 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

