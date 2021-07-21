Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NBRV opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.88. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

