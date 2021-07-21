Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Hits $289,814.89

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $289,814.89 and $3,057.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,329,918 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

