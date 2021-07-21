National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.80.

ERO stock opened at C$23.19 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.98 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

