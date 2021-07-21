National Bank Financial Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.94.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$16.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.