National Bank Financial Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

CWYUF opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

