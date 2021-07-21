National Bankshares Increases Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$15.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$13.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.77. The company has a market cap of C$407.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$13.61.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Insiders have bought a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last quarter.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

