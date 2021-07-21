Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

