NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NCR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. 24,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

