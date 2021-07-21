Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. 368,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

