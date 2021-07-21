Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.
NEPT stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
