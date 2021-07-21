Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

NEPT stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 284.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

