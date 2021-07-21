NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58. NetEase has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

