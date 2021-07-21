Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.36.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

