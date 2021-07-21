NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

