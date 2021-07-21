Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms have commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

