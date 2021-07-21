Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.