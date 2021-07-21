Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NGT opened at C$76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$68.76 and a 1 year high of C$95.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 36.35%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.