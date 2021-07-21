NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

