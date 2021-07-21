NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Declares Dividend of GBX 110

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NXT opened at GBX 7,930 ($103.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,989 ($65.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,957.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,806.25 ($88.92).

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

