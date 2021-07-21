Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading Down 1.3%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 1,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICMF. Citigroup raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nickel Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

