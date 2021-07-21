Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,928. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

