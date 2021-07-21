nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atomera and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 7,018.04 -$14.88 million N/A N/A nLIGHT $222.79 million 6.19 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -67.17

Atomera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atomera and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Atomera currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.42%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.75%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81% nLIGHT -8.14% -7.07% -5.51%

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atomera beats nLIGHT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

