NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

