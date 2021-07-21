Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,444 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

