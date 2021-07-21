Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

OTCMKTS:HAACU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

