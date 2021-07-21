noob.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $26,865.03 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, noob.finance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $26,865.03 and approximately $760.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00106513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00146057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,941.11 or 0.99579493 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.