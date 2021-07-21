Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

